EFKA’s administration announced that it condemns “the phenomenon of corruption in the strongest possible terms” and that it will undertake disciplinary action against the employee.

The 49-year-old EFKA employee is accused of pressuring a 56-year-old woman to pay 4,000 euros in order to secure a disability allowance for her mother.

On Tuesday, the EFKA employee was arrested by authorities as she was receiving the bribe.