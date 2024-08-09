Man dies after insect bite in western Peloponnese

A 48-year-old man from Viotia, central Greece, who was vacationing in the western Peloponnese, passed away on Thursday afternoon after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General Hospital of Pyrgos, according to state broadcaster ERT.

The man was hospitalized following a severe reaction to an insect bite, which medical experts believe was likely caused by a spider.

Local reports indicate that he was initially examined by a private orthopedic doctor due to pain in his leg. Although his condition initially showed some stability, it rapidly deteriorated, leading to his death, as reported by local media.

Official announcements regarding the case are yet to be made.