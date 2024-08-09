NEWS

Four Turkish nationals detained on Rhodes for unlicensed telecom work

Local authorities on the island of Rhodes in the southeastern Aegean detained four Turkish nationals on Wednesday for performing maintenance work at a mobile telecommunications company without the necessary permits. The individuals were employed by a company also owned by Turkish nationals, which specializes in such projects.

Sources indicate that the suspects were found to be lacking the required licenses during an inspection, which raised suspicions. Additionally, they had previously been seen on another island in the region conducting similar work.

The group had been under surveillance by the National Intelligence Service (EYP), according to the same sources.

The telecommunications provider confirmed that the four individuals were working on its behalf. It is believed that the team was brought in from Turkey to benefit from lower labor costs.

Contractors working on mobile telecommunications antennas in border regions are required to obtain special permits. In this case, the official regulations were not met, leading to the detention of the four individuals.

Information suggests that this is not a case of espionage but rather a violation of required security procedures. Similar incidents have been reported on other islands.

