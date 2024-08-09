Northern Greece police internal affairs unit uncovers drug trafficking ring

The internal affairs division of the police in northern Greece has investigated a drug trafficking case leading to the arrest of a deputy fire chief, a former police officer and a civilian. Additionally, an active police officer and another civilian have been charged in connection with the case.

The suspects face charges including involvement in a criminal organization and violations of drug and weapon laws. The investigation, which involved physical surveillance, revealed that the deputy fire chief and the ex-police officer had been working together for at least a month to distribute narcotics and gain illegal profits.

The deputy fire chief was discovered delivering cocaine and raw cannabis to clients during private meetings. He sourced these drugs from the former police officer and received payments ranging from 50 to 500 euros. To avoid detection, he used coded terms like “pants” or “thing” to refer to the narcotics.

The preliminary investigation uncovered their involvement in at least three drug trafficking incidents, one of which included the active police officer as a buyer.

On August 7, during a police operation, the deputy fire chief and former police officer were apprehended outside a coastal business in the Halkidiki peninsula, near Thessaloniki, after meeting each other. A search of the former police officer’s car revealed 41.55 grams of cocaine and 350 euros in cash. Additionally, 1.87 grams of cocaine, previously obtained from the ex-police officer, were seized from the deputy fire chief.

Further investigation led to the identification of additional suspects. Searches of their residences uncovered and confiscated 16.2 grams of cocaine, 33.1 grams of raw cannabis, four cannabis grinders, a precision scale, a stun grenade, three pepper sprays, four mobile phones, a vehicle used for transporting and concealing drugs and 200 euros in cash.