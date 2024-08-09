Greek police identify gang responsible for over ten ATM robberies

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced on Friday that they have identified members of a gang that has been blowing up bank ATMs in Greece.

A 29-year-old Romanian and a 41-year-old Moldovan have been identified as members of the gang. Both are believed to have fled the country.

The identities of at least three other accomplices remain unknown. Their involvement in other criminal activities is being investigated in cooperation with international authorities.

The gang is believed to be responsible for at least ten ATM explosions in Attica and Thessaloniki.

In one of these incidents, the perpetrators blew up all four ATMs belonging to different banks in the discount village of Spata. The criminals made off with more than €161,000 from this single hit, bringing the criminal organization’s total profit to more than €516,090.

Their criminal activities in Greece began in late December 2019 and ended in mid-March 2020.

The Greek police also released videos of the gang’s activities.