Autopsy to show if Ilia man died from spider bite

The toxicological tests and autopsy results are likely to show the actual cause of death on Thursday of the 48-year-old in Ilia, southern Greece, who, according to medics at the Ilia General Hospital where he was treated, was probably bitten by a spider.

“If it is established that the cause of death was the complications caused by the bite of a Mediterranean recluse spider (Loxosceles rufescens), it will be the first case of death from this particular spider recorded in Europe. But they will have to wait for the toxicological analyses,” said Ilias Strachinis, a biologist specializing in the genetics and ecology of reptiles and amphibians, in comments to Kathimerini.

Reports say the man was probably bitten by the spider the previous Sunday without realizing it. The inflammation was discovered when he arrived at the hospital on Tuesday with terrible leg pain. He was intubated on Wednesday but died on Thursday.