Greek soccer fan arrested for shooting

File photo.

A 32-year-old Greek man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on July 13 outside the Panathinaikos soccer stadium on Alexandras Avenue. The suspect, a known supporter of the team, is alleged to have injured two fellow Panathinaikos fans during the incident.

The charges against him are severe, including attempted murder, formation and participation in a criminal organization, and the manufacture and possession of explosive devices. Additionally, he faces accusations of grievous bodily harm, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and cultivating cannabis using hydroponic equipment.

The suspect was apprehended last Friday in Keratea, eastern Attica, following the issuance of an arrest warrant. During the operation, police seized a pistol, 23 rounds of ammunition, two non-lethal rounds, €8,170 in cash, and various materials used for indoor cannabis cultivation.

