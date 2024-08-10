EFKA employee bribery trial postponed

The trial of an employee at the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) accused of bribery has been deferred to November 14 after appearing in an Athens court on Saturday.

The 49-year-old EFKA employee is accused of pressuring a 56-year-old woman to pay 4,000 euros in order to secure a disability allowance for her mother.

She was arrested on Tuesday by authorities as she was receiving the bribe, while she was suspended from duties on Thursday.

EFKA’s administration condemned “the phenomenon of corruption in the strongest possible terms” and said that it will undertake disciplinary action against the employee.

In a search of her home, 62,000 euros was found in bundles of 50 euros.

According to reports her audacity was such that she offered the 56-year-old the option of paying the bribe in two installments.