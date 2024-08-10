Interpol fugitive arrested in Thessaloniki

A 35-year-old foreign national wanted by Interpol for murder in Georgia was arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Saturday. He had a pending provisional arrest order issued by the Appeals Prosecutor of Thessaloniki in response to a foreign authority request, as well as an Interpol International Wanted Red Notice.

The crime he was accused of took place in 2016, in Georgia. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old foreigner accused of theft and under investigation for attempted murder by bomb attack was arrested on August 6 in the center of Athens.

Police said in a statement on Saturday that an international arrest warrant was pending from Israeli authorities as he has been sentenced to 25 months for theft and is being investigated for his involvement in an attempted homicide with a bomb attack against another person.