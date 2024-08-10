19-year-old Italian tourist injured in Alonnisos attack by teens over flirtation

A 19-year-old Italian tourist was receiving treatment at Volos Hospital in central Greece for injuries he sustained to his head and ribs after he was attacked on the central Aegean island of Alonnisos by a group of 16-year-olds who were allegedly “offended” by his flirtation with a local girl.

The prosecution will reportedly summon the parents of the five teenagers who assaulted the tourist for failing to provide proper supervision of their children.

The 16-year-olds have reportedly caused issues on the island in the past.