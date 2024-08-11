NEWS

Three-year-old killed by fallen garage door in Aspropyrgos

Three-year-old killed by fallen garage door in Aspropyrgos

A three-year-old boy died Saturday night near Aspropyrgos in West Attica when a poorly secured garage door fell on him.

Authorities say the child’s parents, ages 39 and 42, had temporarily fastened the door with a rope while renovating their home.

The door collapsed on the boy as he approached, causing fatal injuries.

The parents rushed him to Thriasio Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Both parents have been arrested on charges of child endangerment.

Death Child Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Toddler in critical condition with severe burns
NEWS

Toddler in critical condition with severe burns

Schoolboy hospitalized after steel gate falls on him
NEWS

Schoolboy hospitalized after steel gate falls on him

Teen injured by firecracker in Chania; Mother faces neglect charges
NEWS

Teen injured by firecracker in Chania; Mother faces neglect charges

Traffic disrupted on Athens-Corinth highway after tanker rollover
NEWS

Traffic disrupted on Athens-Corinth highway after tanker rollover

Woman killed in car accident in the Peloponnese
NEWS

Woman killed in car accident in the Peloponnese

Forestry worker crushed by rock on Rhodes
NEWS

Forestry worker crushed by rock on Rhodes