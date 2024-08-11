Three-year-old killed by fallen garage door in Aspropyrgos

A three-year-old boy died Saturday night near Aspropyrgos in West Attica when a poorly secured garage door fell on him.

Authorities say the child’s parents, ages 39 and 42, had temporarily fastened the door with a rope while renovating their home.

The door collapsed on the boy as he approached, causing fatal injuries.

The parents rushed him to Thriasio Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Both parents have been arrested on charges of child endangerment.