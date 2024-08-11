NEWS

Four human traffickers arrested in Rhodope and Evros

File photo.

Four human traffickers, three foreigners and one Greek, were arrested Saturday in the northern regions of Rhodope and Evros.

Police from the Rhodope and Alexandroupolis departments made the arrests.

In the first case, a foreign trafficker was caught driving a stolen car in Rhodope with eleven illegal migrants inside. In the second case, another foreign trafficker was apprehended on the Egnatia Highway, transporting five illegal migrants in a trailer with fake license plates. A third foreign trafficker was arrested in Evros with seven illegal migrants. The fourth trafficker, a Greek national, was caught on the Ormenio-Ardani road with five illegal migrants in a stolen vehicle.

Seized items included the vehicles, small amounts of cannabis, a fake license plate and mobile phones. The suspects, who lacked driving licenses, will face charges as investigations continue.

Migration

