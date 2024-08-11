Fire breaks out in Epirus; Severe fire risk forecast for Monday

A wildfire broke out Sunday in a forested area in Tsamantas, Thesprotia in the northern region of Epirus.

Strong firefighting forces have been deployed to the scene, including ground crews, five aircraft and a helicopter.

Another fire is ongoing in Kranea, Pella, Central Macedonia, where 20 firefighters, eight vehicles and one helicopter are deployed, supported by heavy machinery.

Greece is on high alert for extreme fire danger on Monday. The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection warns of high risk in Attica, Kythira, central and southern Evia, Argolis and parts of Viotia, Corinthia and Laconia. High risk is also forecast for islands and many mainland areas due to a dangerous combination of drought, high temperatures and strong winds.