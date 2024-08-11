NEWS

Piraeus bus driver arrested for assault

A 59-year-old bus driver was arrested in the port district of Piraeus on Saturday after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman as she boarded his bus on the Piraeus-Voula route.

The arrest followed a complaint from the woman’s parents. Investigators later found that the driver had also assaulted a 21-year-old woman earlier on Sunday.

The driver was taken to the Piraeus Municipal Theater Security Department, where he faces charges of sexual harassment and has been referred to the prosecutor.

Crime

