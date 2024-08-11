Piraeus bus driver arrested for assault

A 59-year-old bus driver was arrested in the port district of Piraeus on Saturday after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman as she boarded his bus on the Piraeus-Voula route.

The arrest followed a complaint from the woman’s parents. Investigators later found that the driver had also assaulted a 21-year-old woman earlier on Sunday.

The driver was taken to the Piraeus Municipal Theater Security Department, where he faces charges of sexual harassment and has been referred to the prosecutor.