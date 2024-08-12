NEWS

67-year-old man kills his wife, then takes his own life in Lamia

File photo.

A 67-year-old man shot his wife dead and then took his own life at their home in Lamia, Central Greece on Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots. Officers forced entry into the home and found the couple deceased.

The Lamia Security Sub-Directorate is investigating the case and has already ordered autopsies on the bodies.

The murdered woman is the 7th reported victim of femicide in Greece since the start of 2024.

