67-year-old man kills his wife, then takes his own life in Lamia
A 67-year-old man shot his wife dead and then took his own life at their home in Lamia, Central Greece on Monday.
The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots. Officers forced entry into the home and found the couple deceased.
The Lamia Security Sub-Directorate is investigating the case and has already ordered autopsies on the bodies.
The murdered woman is the 7th reported victim of femicide in Greece since the start of 2024.