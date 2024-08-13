NEWS

Woman dies after being hit by truck near fire front

Woman dies after being hit by truck near fire front
File photo.

A 58-year-old woman died in the early hours of Monday in eastern Attica after she was hit by a truck that was rushing to assist in the firefighting effort in the area.

The incident occurred in the center of the village of Kapandriti, which the woman, accompanied by her three-year-old niece, was attempting to drive through amid a traffic jam of cars and fire tenders.

At some point, the woman, with her niece, exited her car and began walking on the road, where she was subsequently hit by a passing truck.

She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries a short time later.

The niece emerged unscathed from the accident.

Fire Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Traffic disrupted on Athens-Corinth highway after tanker rollover
NEWS

Traffic disrupted on Athens-Corinth highway after tanker rollover

Elderly man found dead after Athens apartment fire
NEWS

Elderly man found dead after Athens apartment fire

Two firefighters injured in northern Greece while operating near wildfire
NEWS

Two firefighters injured in northern Greece while operating near wildfire

3-year-old killed by garage door in Aspropyrgos
NEWS

3-year-old killed by garage door in Aspropyrgos

Woman killed in car accident in the Peloponnese
NEWS

Woman killed in car accident in the Peloponnese

Forestry worker crushed by rock on Rhodes
NEWS

Forestry worker crushed by rock on Rhodes