Woman dies after being hit by truck near fire front

A 58-year-old woman died in the early hours of Monday in eastern Attica after she was hit by a truck that was rushing to assist in the firefighting effort in the area.

The incident occurred in the center of the village of Kapandriti, which the woman, accompanied by her three-year-old niece, was attempting to drive through amid a traffic jam of cars and fire tenders.

At some point, the woman, with her niece, exited her car and began walking on the road, where she was subsequently hit by a passing truck.

She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries a short time later.

The niece emerged unscathed from the accident.