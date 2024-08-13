Israeli and Greek police dismantle drug trafficking network

Israeli police have announced that, in collaboration with the Greek police, they have dismantled a drug trafficking network suspected of smuggling large quantities of drugs from Europe into Israel using yachts.

In an intelligence-led operation conducted in cooperation with Greek colleagues, they seized approximately 150 kilograms of substances, suspected to be various types of drugs.

During the operation, eight individuals were arrested, including four Israeli suspects aged between 30 and 40.

