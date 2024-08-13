NEWS

Israeli and Greek police dismantle drug trafficking network

Israeli and Greek police dismantle drug trafficking network
[Fire photo, Shutterstock]

Israeli police have announced that, in collaboration with the Greek police, they have dismantled a drug trafficking network suspected of smuggling large quantities of drugs from Europe into Israel using yachts.

In an intelligence-led operation conducted in cooperation with Greek colleagues, they seized approximately 150 kilograms of substances, suspected to be various types of drugs.

During the operation, eight individuals were arrested, including four Israeli suspects aged between 30 and 40.

Crime Israel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Seven arrested for attacks on Jewish targets
ANTI-TERRORISM

Seven arrested for attacks on Jewish targets

Cyprus court renews detention of 5 Israelis after UK woman accuses them of rape
NEWS

Cyprus court renews detention of 5 Israelis after UK woman accuses them of rape

Cyprus detains mining magnate Steinmetz on Romanian warrant
NEWS

Cyprus detains mining magnate Steinmetz on Romanian warrant

67-year-old man kills his wife, then takes his own life in Lamia
NEWS

67-year-old man kills his wife, then takes his own life in Lamia

Elderly woman arrested for arson in eastern Attica
NEWS

Elderly woman arrested for arson in eastern Attica

Piraeus bus driver arrested for assault
NEWS

Piraeus bus driver arrested for assault