An eight-year-old girl has drowned in a swimming pool in a campsite in the Halkidiki peninsula in the north of the country.

The incident occurred in the coastal town of Kriopigi.

After she was retrieved from the water in an unconscious state, the girl was rushed by ambulance to a local health centre before being transported to a hospital in Thessaloniki, where she was pronounced dead.

Local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.