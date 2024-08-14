Fourteen arrested after ferry fracas

Coast guard officers on the island of Tinos have detained 14 passengers after a fracas broke out aboard a ferry.

The incident occurred on the Super Express ferry, which was sailing from Tinos to Rafina on Tuesday with 717 passengers on board.

Due to the intensity of the confrontation, the captain of the ship decided to return the vessel to Tinos.

According to reports, the fight stated when two men swung at each other, with some eyewitnesses reporting that one of the two also produced a gun.

Other witnesses said the fight started when a passenger asked a group of people to quieten down.

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media.