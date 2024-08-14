Two arrested following girl’s drowning in summer camp pool

Police in the northeastern region of Halkidiki have arrested two people following the death of an eight-year-girl in a pool in a children’s summer camp.

A 19-year-old team leader who was responsible for supervising the child was arrested on Tuesday and the 34-year-old camp leader was arrested early on Wednesday.

In a statement, the company that runs the summer camp, which is located in the coastal town of Kriopigi, said that on Tuesday, “after lunch was finished and the campers were in their rooms for their lunch break, one camper was found to be missing. The camp headquarters was immediately alerted and a team of officials began searching for her in the camp grounds.”

“The camper was found unconscious in the pool … first aid was provided to her with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of a defibrillator. An ambulance transported the camper to the Kassandra health center and then to the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki, where she was pronounced dead.”

Expressing its “deep sorrow” for the death of the child, the company said it will assist the authorities in their investigation.

A prosecutor has ordered the release of the 19-year-old team leader pending trial.