NEWS

Police dismantle gang trafficking drugs from Europe to Israel on yachts

[Hellenic Police]

Greek police, with assistance from Israel, have arrested eight foreign nationals, dismantling a criminal ring that used yachts to traffic drugs from Europe to Israel.

The suspects, mainly from Israel and Ukraine, were arrested on Monday in Volos, central Greece, and appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday, police said. Drug authorities are searching for more group members.

Among those detained was a 44-year-old Israeli man who authorities believe was the leader of the gang, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Police found evidence that the drugs supplied from European countries, potentially from the Netherlands and Germany, were hidden in trailers that travelled through Bulgaria to Greece. They were later loaded on yachts destined for Israel.

About 130 kg of the psychedelic drug MDMA, ketamine and cannabis were confiscated, police said. The illegal profits of the criminal ring are currently estimated at 2.5 million euros. [Reuters]

