Prosecutor orders safety investigation after 8-year-old’s drowning in Halkidiki summer camp

The prosecutor handling the case of the 8-year-old who drowned in a swimming pool has ordered a safety investigation into the children’s camp in Kryopigi, Halkidiki, where the incident occurred.

According to the public broadcaster ERT, if safety lapses are identified, the business may face closure.

Moreover, the police are searching for the legal representative of the company as part of the ongoing investigation. This individual is a 72-year-old resident of Athens.

The 34-year-old head of the camp and the 19-year-old group leader were arrested in connection with the case but were later released.

The prosecutor has requested that the investigation continue so the case can be fully evaluated. So far, it is being treated as a case of manslaughter by negligence.

The company operating the camp released a statement regarding the incident.

According to the statement, on Tuesday, after lunch, it was noticed that one camper was missing. After a search of the campgrounds, they found the 8-year-old unresponsive in the swimming pool. After first aid was administered, she was transferred to AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki, where her death was confirmed