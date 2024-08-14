NEWS

Prosecutor orders safety investigation after 8-year-old’s drowning in Halkidiki summer camp

Prosecutor orders safety investigation after 8-year-old’s drowning in Halkidiki summer camp
[Shutterstock]

The prosecutor handling the case of the 8-year-old who drowned in a swimming pool has ordered a safety investigation into the children’s camp in Kryopigi, Halkidiki, where the incident occurred.

According to the public broadcaster ERT, if safety lapses are identified, the business may face closure.

Moreover, the police are searching for the legal representative of the company as part of the ongoing investigation. This individual is a 72-year-old resident of Athens.

The 34-year-old head of the camp and the 19-year-old group leader were arrested in connection with the case but were later released.

The prosecutor has requested that the investigation continue so the case can be fully evaluated. So far, it is being treated as a case of manslaughter by negligence.

The company operating the camp released a statement regarding the incident.

According to the statement, on Tuesday, after lunch, it was noticed that one camper was missing. After a search of the campgrounds, they found the 8-year-old unresponsive in the swimming pool. After first aid was administered, she was transferred to AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki, where her death was confirmed

Death Accident Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nine Egyptians go on trial in Greece over deadly shipwreck, as rights groups question process
NEWS

Nine Egyptians go on trial in Greece over deadly shipwreck, as rights groups question process

3-year-old killed by garage door in Aspropyrgos
NEWS

3-year-old killed by garage door in Aspropyrgos

Woman killed in car accident in the Peloponnese
NEWS

Woman killed in car accident in the Peloponnese

Forestry worker crushed by rock on Rhodes
NEWS

Forestry worker crushed by rock on Rhodes

Two arrested for seaman’s death in Mount Athos ferry
NEWS

Two arrested for seaman’s death in Mount Athos ferry

Police requests information on fatal traffic accident in west Athens
NEWS

Police requests information on fatal traffic accident in west Athens