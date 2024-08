Two individuals, aged 43 and 22, were arrested at the airport on Mykonos island for drug trafficking.

Police confiscated the drugs and 1,644 euros. The involvement of a third individual responsible for communicating with clients is being investigated.

Earlier this week, police arrested a couple with fake IDs in the island’s Ornos area confiscating €12,000, 340 dollars and various substances.

Mykonos police are investigating the two cases.