Financial aid platform for Attica fire victims to open by August 21

The financial aid platform, arogi.gov.gr, for citizens who have suffered damages to their homes or businesses due to the fire in Attica, will open by August 21, according to the Deputy Minister of Climate Change, Christos Triantopoulos.

Speaking to the public broadcaster ERT, Triantopoulos stated that all the bureaucratic procedures have been completed, and the platform will be online by August 21.

According to Triantopoulos, the state will grant initial financial assistance of 5,000 and 10,000 euros to citizens whose homes or buildings have been damaged.

The Deputy Minister stated that repairable buildings will be designated as “yellow,” while buildings that need demolition will be designated as “red.”

He added that ministry teams are conducting inspections of houses and businesses in the area and 103 inspections have been conducted as of Wednesday.

 

