Father states camp has not provided details on daughter’s drowning

The father of the 8-year-old who drowned in a camp pool in Halkidiki stated that the camp has not informed him about how the incident occurred.

“I don’t know if there was supervision. The camp has not informed us of anything. I fear that the child may have drowned while swimming with the other children, and they didn’t realize it at the time, but only much later,” he said in an interview with Alpha TV.

The prosecutor handling the case has ordered a safety investigation into the children’s camp in Kryopigi, Halkidiki, where the incident occurred.

According to the public broadcaster ERT, if safety lapses are identified, the business may face closure.

Moreover, the police are searching for the legal representative of the company as part of the ongoing investigation. This individual is a 72-year-old resident of Athens.

The 34-year-old head of the camp and the 19-year-old group leader were arrested in connection with the case but were later released.