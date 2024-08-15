Electricity network repairs progress in fire-hit East Attica

Reparations in the electricity distribution network are underway in fire-stricken regions in East Attica.

The Greek Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) reported that reparations in areas of the Medium Voltage network are almost completed as of Thursday, with another 400 affected customers in the Low Voltage network to be accommodated shortly.

Residents in these areas are advised to ensure their internal electrical systems are safe and operational before power is reconnected. For properties that sustained fire damage, reconnection requires a declaration form submitted to DEDDIE.

In addition, the General Secretariat for Natural Disaster Restoration and State Aid (GDAEFK) has mobilized over 60 engineers to conduct inspections across eight municipalities in Attica. These inspections have reviewed 130 buildings, identifying 78 as either unsuitable for use or in need of significant repairs. Another 38 buildings are considered safe with only minor damage.

The inspections by GDAEFK will continue, while State Aid Committees have begun evaluating impacted businesses, with 22 businesses assessed so far.

The wildfire that started on Sunday burned for three days, scorching 104 square kilometers and causing extensive damage to forests and residential areas in East Attica.