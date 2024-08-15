NEWS

Electricity network repairs progress in fire-hit East Attica

Electricity network repairs progress in fire-hit East Attica

Reparations in the electricity distribution network are underway in fire-stricken regions in East Attica. 

The Greek Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) reported that reparations in areas of the Medium Voltage network are almost completed as of Thursday, with another 400 affected customers in the Low Voltage network to be accommodated shortly. 

Residents in these areas are advised to ensure their internal electrical systems are safe and operational before power is reconnected. For properties that sustained fire damage, reconnection requires a declaration form submitted to DEDDIE.

In addition, the General Secretariat for Natural Disaster Restoration and State Aid (GDAEFK) has mobilized over 60 engineers to conduct inspections across eight municipalities in Attica. These inspections have reviewed 130 buildings, identifying 78 as either unsuitable for use or in need of significant repairs. Another 38 buildings are considered safe with only minor damage.

The inspections by GDAEFK will continue, while State Aid Committees have begun evaluating impacted businesses, with 22 businesses assessed so far.

The wildfire that started on Sunday burned for three days, scorching 104 square kilometers and causing extensive damage to forests and residential areas in East Attica.

Fire Infrastructure Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki hospital loses mains electricity for 17 hours
NEWS

Thessaloniki hospital loses mains electricity for 17 hours

Seven PPC executives acquitted on appeal over 2017 lignite mine collapse
NEWS

Seven PPC executives acquitted on appeal over 2017 lignite mine collapse

Russian oil and products trapped on tankers hit by new Iran-related sanctions
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Russian oil and products trapped on tankers hit by new Iran-related sanctions

Greece can serve as entry point for energy to the north, PM says
ENERGY

Greece can serve as entry point for energy to the north, PM says

Moldova to buy US-origin LNG from Greece for consumers
NEWS

Moldova to buy US-origin LNG from Greece for consumers

DEPA files for arbitration over prices in Gazprom deal
ENERGY

DEPA files for arbitration over prices in Gazprom deal