NEWS

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services in Hania

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services in Hania
[Flashnews]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis celebrated the Dormition of the Virgin Mary in his hometown of Hania, Crete on Thursday.

Attending a morning church service with his family, Mitsotakis stated, “Today, we celebrate the Dormition, a major feast of Orthodoxy that strengthens us to face our difficulties,” he said. He also acknowledged the Greek Armed Forces, stating, “This day also honors our Armed Forces, which we continually strive to support.”

Mitsotakis thanked state officials and volunteers for their recent efforts battling fires in Attica and assured affected citizens of prompt assistance. He urged for unity and reflection, stating, “Let this day be a moment of introspection and recognition that we move forward through unity and not division.”

Church

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Outcry over church concert
NEWS

Outcry over church concert

Resurrection serves as motivation for struggle against evil, Ecumenical Patriarch says
NEWS

Resurrection serves as motivation for struggle against evil, Ecumenical Patriarch says

Bulgarians pay last respects to Orthodox Patriarch Neophyte
NEWS

Bulgarians pay last respects to Orthodox Patriarch Neophyte

Church authorities in Corfu slap religious ban on local politicians who backed same-sex marriage
NEWS

Church authorities in Corfu slap religious ban on local politicians who backed same-sex marriage

Gay marriage testing Church and state ties
NEWS

Gay marriage testing Church and state ties

Archbishop orders inquiry into rant against lawmaker
NEWS

Archbishop orders inquiry into rant against lawmaker