Mitsotakis attends Dormition services in Hania

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis celebrated the Dormition of the Virgin Mary in his hometown of Hania, Crete on Thursday.

Attending a morning church service with his family, Mitsotakis stated, “Today, we celebrate the Dormition, a major feast of Orthodoxy that strengthens us to face our difficulties,” he said. He also acknowledged the Greek Armed Forces, stating, “This day also honors our Armed Forces, which we continually strive to support.”

Mitsotakis thanked state officials and volunteers for their recent efforts battling fires in Attica and assured affected citizens of prompt assistance. He urged for unity and reflection, stating, “Let this day be a moment of introspection and recognition that we move forward through unity and not division.”