President thanks firefighters for their efforts

[InTime News]

“This year’s Dormition Day is overshadowed by the devastating fires in Attica,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou stated Thursday during her visit to Lesvos Island.

Following the service at the Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Sakellaropoulou said, “We remember those affected and thank the firefighters and volunteers who bravely fought the flames.” She expressed hope for a swift recovery and stressed, “Protecting the environment is a shared responsibility.”

