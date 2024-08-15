NEWS

PASOK leaders visits hometown in Crete for Dormition Day

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis visited his hometown in Crete to spend Dormition Day with family and friends.

After the church service, Androulakis wished “Happy Dormition Day to everyone celebrating and to all Greeks worldwide,” noting that the day represents “a refuge of hope and strength for the Greek people.”

He also addressed recent fires, stating, “We must protect our natural resources and build a fair, resilient state for future generations.”

Church Holiday

