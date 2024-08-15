NEWS

EODY reports two more deaths from West Nile virus, first case in Attica

According to the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY), 21 new cases of West Nile virus were reported, along with two deaths, during the week of August 7-14.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in Greece in 2024 to 76. Additionally, the total number of recorded deaths has risen to 10.

EODY reports that the deaths involved patients over the age of 60, with a median age of 80 years.

There was also a case of West Nile virus recorded in Attica this past week, specifically in the Kallithea area. According to ERT, this is the first case in the region in three years.

The report also notes that, based on the results of a study conducted in 2010, for every one case of West Nile virus infection affecting the central nervous system, approximately 140 people are infected with the virus (either with mild symptoms or asymptomatic).

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes and not through human-to-human contact.

