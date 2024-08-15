NEWS

Photos show empty Athens during Dormition of the Virgin Mary holiday

 Photographs captured on Thursday show the nearly empty streets of Athens during the holiday of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary.

Every year on August 15, Greece celebrates the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, marking the beginning of summer vacations for millions of locals. As it is a public holiday, most shops and businesses remain closed on this day.

As a result, the capital resembles a city under lockdown, with many Athenians leaving for vacation and those remaining mostly staying at home. 

However, since Athens has become a popular tourist destination in recent years, some tourists can still be seen on the streets near popular sights.

