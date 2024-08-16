Livestock breeders feeling increasingly desperate

Livestock breeders are making anguished calls for an arrangement to be found, so that at least some slaughterhouses can be opened in the areas where there are no cases of the cattle plague that has swept through the country. The closure of slaughterhouses due to cattle plague is bearing hard on breeders.

Many animals were intended for the market ahead of the August 15 traditional feast. However, due to the plague, they have remained in the units.

Slaughterhouses will remain closed until August 19. The vice president of the Hellenic Livestock Association (SEK), Dimitris Moschos, bemoaned that ultimately it is only the only cattle breeders who suffer the consequences of the plague.

“If consumers buy lamb or goat these days they should know that it is imported and indeed from Romania. It’s an oxymoron that we end up eating lambs and goats from the country where the disease came from,” he complained.