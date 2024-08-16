NEWS

Shots fired outside kebab shop

Police in the northwestern Athens suburb of Kamatero are investigating an incident in which a man was injured after shots were fired outside a kebab shop.

The shooting occurred at around 12.20 a.m.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found a shell casing, while a witness informed them that earlier there had been an incident with about ten people.

A 36-year-old Ukrainian national was later hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and thigh. His condition is not considered to be serious.

