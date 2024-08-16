Ferry captain arrested after chaotic ship departure on Andros

Port authorities have arrested a ferry captain after a video showing a chaotic ship departure from the Cycladic island of Andros went viral.

During the departure of the ship from the port of Andros, a car can be seen in the footage on the quay trying, amid gale-force conditions, to drive onto the ramp of the vessel.

Due to the windy conditions, the ferry was heaving up and down in the sea.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly insisted on boarding, but ship workers pushed against it to prevent it entering the vessel before the ferry departed.

Crew can also be seen jumping from the quay onto the ramp.

#greece #greeceport #andros ♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – Νίκος ΝΚ @nikos_nk Παραλίγο οι επιβάτες του οχήματος να βρεθουν στην θαλασσα! Για ενα πλοίο που δεν μπορούσε να δέσει στο λιμάνι της Άνδρου αλλά προτίμησε το λιμενικό και ο πλοίαρχος να βάλει ανεξέλεγκτα τους επιβάτες μέσα με αποτέλεσμα να βρεθούν οι οδηγοί να αιωρούνται πανω στον καταπέλτη και πιο συγκεκριμένα πάνω απο την θάλασσα!!! Σε αυτή την χώρα για άλλη μια φορά ζούμε από τύχη!!! #viral

The captain is accused of violating a law on “on dangerous interference with the traffic of ships.”

Port officials are taking statements from the crew members and the ship remains tied up in Karystos until the preliminary investigation is completed.

Last September, a man died Authorities after he was pushed from the ramp of a departing ferry by crew.