Folegandros, Ios and Sikinos left without power

The popular tourist islands of Folegandros, Ios and Sikinos were left without electricity for seven hours on Thursday night, a likely cause being the unprecedented demand on power due to the combination of large tourist numbers and high temperatures.

The outage on the three Cycladic islands began at 8.30 p.m. and lasted until 3.30 a.m.

Network crews have now restored power to Sikinos and Folegandros, while rotating, hour-long outages are being staged on Ios pending the resolution of the issue.

The three islands are powered by medium voltage underwater cables from Paros, which itself is connected to the power system on the mainland through a high voltage underwater cable.

The medium voltage interconnection lines to the small islands of the Cyclades and the Aegean were built many decades ago and are not designed to supply the current demand for electricity.