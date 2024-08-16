Woman, 62, found shot dead in Epirus home
Police in the northwestern region of Epirus are investigating the death by shooting of a 62-year-old woman in her home.
The woman was found dead in her home, which is located in the village of Perivleptos.
Local media say the woman’s body was found by a relative, who immediately informed the authorities. She had suffered shotgun rounds and initial indications suggest she was murdered.
A forensic examiner is expected to conduct an investigation at the scene.