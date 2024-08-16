NEWS

Woman, 62, found shot dead in Epirus home

Woman, 62, found shot dead in Epirus home
[Shutterstock]

Police in the northwestern region of Epirus are investigating the death by shooting of a 62-year-old woman in her home.

The woman was found dead in her home, which is located in the village of Perivleptos.

Local media say the woman’s body was found by a relative, who immediately informed the authorities. She had suffered shotgun rounds and initial indications suggest she was murdered.

A forensic examiner is expected to conduct an investigation at the scene.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Shots fired outside kebab shop
NEWS

Shots fired outside kebab shop

Detainee takes own life at police headquarters in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Detainee takes own life at police headquarters in Thessaloniki

Drug traffickers arrested on Mykonos island
NEWS

Drug traffickers arrested on Mykonos island

Police dismantle gang trafficking drugs from Europe to Israel on yachts
NEWS

Police dismantle gang trafficking drugs from Europe to Israel on yachts

Fourteen arrested after ferry fracas
NEWS

Fourteen arrested after ferry fracas

Bulgaria seizes heroin worth $38 mln at a Black Sea port destined for Greece
NEWS

Bulgaria seizes heroin worth $38 mln at a Black Sea port destined for Greece