Body found near Marathon lake fire area

[Reuters]

Volunteers from the Anima and Save Your Hood organizations discovered a charred human skeleton Thursday while rescuing injured animals in the burned areas around Lake Marathon, northeast of Athens.

“We immediately called the police and the homicide squad arrived quickly,” Vasilis Sfakianopoulos, head of Save Your Hood said. The discovery was made around 7 p.m.

Based on their experience with animal remains in fire zones, volunteers believe the skeleton has been in the area for a long time and is unrelated to the recent fires, said Sfakianopoulos.

Last year, Save Your Hood volunteers found another human skeleton in the burned areas of Parnitha, later identified as a person who had been missing for 30 years.

Fire Death

