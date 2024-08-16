NEWS

Streptococcus cases rise in Greece

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) is investigating cases of invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) after an increase in infections. A team was sent to the General Hospital of Ilia in the Peloponnese following two deaths.

EODY noted that many European countries have seen increased iGAS cases since the COVID-19 pandemic. Greece reported 90 cases in 2023, with 23 deaths. So far in 2024, 48 cases have been reported, resulting in 12 deaths.

In Ilia, tests on a deceased patient initially thought to have died from a spider bite confirmed group A streptococcus. A second death with similar symptoms also tested positive for the bacteria. Both patients were visitors from different parts of the country with no known common exposure.

Strep tests are ongoing at the hospital, with one positive result out of 80 tests conducted so far. The investigation continues.

