Ferry suspends service after captain’s arrest in Andros incident

SAOS Ferries has suspended service for the Saonisos ferry after its captain was arrested following an incident at the port of Andros.

The arrest came after a viral video showed a car attempting to board the ferry during gale-force winds, causing chaos.

SAOS Ferries announced the captain’s “mandatory dismissal” and advised passengers to seek refunds at local agencies.

The ferry remains anchored at Karystos, with no further sailings until a new captain is appointed, according to port authorities.

The captain’s arrest was ordered by a prosecutor due to the unsafe handling of the departure.

