Greeks see widespread corruption in health system

A staggering nine out of 10 Greeks believe there is extensive corruption in the country’s National Health System (ESY), according to the special Eurobarometer that surveyed citizens from February 7 to March 3 regarding corruption in the European Union.

A total of 1,002 Greek citizens and 26,411 people from the countries of the European Union participated.

More specifically, 89% of Greek participants said that tipping or generally paying bribes is widespread in the country’s healthcare system.

A significant number said corruption is rampant among political parties (71%), politicians at national, regional or local level (68%), and officials who award public tenders (67%).

Compared to all other EU citizens, who perceive corruption in the health system at a rate of only 27%, Geeks have the worst perception of their country’s system.

Health Corruption Survey

