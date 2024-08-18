NEWS

Mpox inoculation available at more vaccination centers

[Reuters]

Greek health authorities are on heightened alert for the prevention and early detection of mpox (monkeypox) virus cases and have announced the establishment of more vaccination centers for high-risk groups.

Referring to the global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) due to the spread of the virus in Africa, the Public Health Organization (EODY) noted that, at the moment, the risk of transmission in Greece is “low.”

The WHO has declared the mpox epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries as a public health emergency of international concern.

This is due to the increase in cases in the DRC and the detection of cases in four more countries (Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda). The monkeypox virus is an orthopoxvirus that causes mpox, a disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although less severe.

