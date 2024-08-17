Three injured in shooting incident in Halkidiki beach bar

Three people were injured during a violent clash between several men in a beach bar in Halkidiki, northern Greece, on Friday night.

Based on initial information, a group of Bulgarian nationals argued and then attacked the owner of the beach bar, also Bulgarian, punching and kicking him in the face and body.

Crime prevention units (OPKE) were called at the scene but waited outside for reinforcements until shots were heard from the bar. When they entered, they detained five men, indicated by patrons who witnessed the attack.

Two of the suspects had gunshot wounds, one in the chest and the other in the arm, and were taken to a local hospital. The man shot in the chest was in serious condition, while there were concerns about a second man who bore multiple head injuries from the beatings.

Police found four bullet casings on the floor of the bar and is investigating the incident. The reason of the attack remains unclear.