Eighteen lighthouses open to the public on Sunday

The lighthouse of Doukato, in Lefkada. [Shutterstock]

Eighteen lighthouses throughout Greece will open to the public on Sunday (August 18) as part of International Lighthouse Day.

The buildings will be accessible from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Hellenic Navy, the 18 lighthouses are the following:

Megalo Emvolo-Thessaloniki (access to the tower)
Akrotiri-Thira (Santorini) (no access to the tower)
Arkitsa-Fthiotida (access to the tower)
Moudari-Kythira (no access to the tower)
Gourouni-Skopelos (access to the tower)
Keri-Zakynthos (access to the tower)
Kranai-Gythio (access to the tower)
Melagavi-Loutraki (access to the tower)
Plaka-Limnos (no access to the tower)
Koraka-Paros (no access to the tower)
Alexandroupolis (no access to the tower)
Tenaro-Lakonia (access only to the surrounding area)
Kaki Kefali-Halkida (access to the tower)
Vassilina-Evia (no access to the tower)
Doukato-Lefkada (access to the tower)
Katakolo-Ilia (access to the tower)
Drepano-Patra (access to the tower) and
Antirrio Castle-Nafpaktos

For more information on the history and features of each lighthouse and how to get there, the public can visit the Lighthouse Service website (in Greek).

