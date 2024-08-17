Eighteen lighthouses open to the public on Sunday
Eighteen lighthouses throughout Greece will open to the public on Sunday (August 18) as part of International Lighthouse Day.
The buildings will be accessible from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
According to the Hellenic Navy, the 18 lighthouses are the following:
Megalo Emvolo-Thessaloniki (access to the tower)
Akrotiri-Thira (Santorini) (no access to the tower)
Arkitsa-Fthiotida (access to the tower)
Moudari-Kythira (no access to the tower)
Gourouni-Skopelos (access to the tower)
Keri-Zakynthos (access to the tower)
Kranai-Gythio (access to the tower)
Melagavi-Loutraki (access to the tower)
Plaka-Limnos (no access to the tower)
Koraka-Paros (no access to the tower)
Alexandroupolis (no access to the tower)
Tenaro-Lakonia (access only to the surrounding area)
Kaki Kefali-Halkida (access to the tower)
Vassilina-Evia (no access to the tower)
Doukato-Lefkada (access to the tower)
Katakolo-Ilia (access to the tower)
Drepano-Patra (access to the tower) and
Antirrio Castle-Nafpaktos
For more information on the history and features of each lighthouse and how to get there, the public can visit the Lighthouse Service website (in Greek).