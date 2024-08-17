Three dead, one in ICU after Crete car crash 

Three people died and one was seriously injured when their car crashed into a mini van in the Chania area of Crete on Saturday morning.

There were four passengers in the car, three men and one woman aged 18-23, when it hit a mini van carrying 19 tourists at the Galata junction of the Northern Road Axis of Crete (BOAK).

The force of the collision trapped the car passengers in the wreckage until firefighters were able to extricate them. The passengers of the minivan were not seriously injured, however they were taken to the Chania Hospital as a precaution.

Two of the victims were pulled out dead from the wreckage while a third died shortly after. The 22-year-old woman is intubated at the local hospital’s ICU.

Police said it was not yet clear what caused the accident.