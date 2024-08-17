NEWS

Body found in Magnesia with legs tied

A man’s body was discovered with his legs bound with a trouser belt in an inaccessible part of the village of Pteleos in Magnesia, central Greece, on Saturday.

According to local reports, the corpse was in a state of advanced decay.

The fact that his legs were bound indicates that he was probably murdered and authorities suspect that the body belongs to 49-year-old Yannis Karabatsis, who disappeared on April 23. 

Speaking to TheNewspaper.gr, the lawyer of the Karabatsis family requested a forensic examination and autopsy.

The request was accepted by the Prosecutor’s Office of Volos. 

