Three new arrests made in connection with shooting at Halkidiki beach bar

Three new arrests were made by the police on Sunday in connection with the shooting that occurred on Friday night at a beach bar in the Haniotis area of Halkidiki.

The 55-year-old Bulgarian owner, along with two other patrons of the beach bar who were injured by gunfire, were arrested on charges of brawling.

All three are being treated under guard at the Polygyros hospital, while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On Saturday, five Bulgarians believed to be the perpetrators of the shooting were arrested and are facing multiple charges, including causing dangerous bodily harm.

Among other items, police found batons, pepper spray, and knives in the possession of the arrested individuals.