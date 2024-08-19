Elderly man accused of starting fires in Glyka Nera to testify on Wednesday

Footage of the suspect's car from CCTV cameras in the area where the fires started.

Αn 80-year-old man accused of causing four fires in northeastern Attica last Sunday (Aug. 11) will testify to an examining magistrate on Wednesday.

The man was brought to court on Sunday and charged with arson.

Three fires broke out almost simultaneously in the suburb of Glyka Nera at noon on Sunday, at a distance of about 100 meters from each other, as well as for one more in the evening of the same day.

According to security footage collected by the authorities, the suspect appears to be throwing lit objects on dry grass from his car.