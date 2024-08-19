Moderate tremor recorded in Crete

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred on the island of Crete, southern Greece, on Monday, according to an assessment by the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

No damages were reported.

The tremor was recorded at 7.32 local time seven kilometers southwest of the area of Arvi, on the south coast of the island. The focal depth of the quake was estimated at 43.5 kilometers.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) gave a 3.7 reading for the quake.