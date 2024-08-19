NEWS

Explosive device goes off in Ilioupoli

File photo.

A homemade explosive device went off at the entrance of an apartment building in the Ilioupoli district of southern Athens early Monday morning.

Two gas canisters were used in the pre-dawn blast in Louvari Street which caused material damage but no injuries.

Police said two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle without a license plate placed the incendiary device in front of electric meters at the entrance of the building. Officers found the remains of a flash banger and insulating tape at the scene.

It was not clear who the target of the attack was and no arrests have been made.

