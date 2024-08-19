NEWS

Two arrested for looting in burned suburbs

Two men were arrested on Monday for attempting to break into houses in areas of northeastern Attica affected by a large blaze that burned the region last week. 

The suspects were found with tools used by burglars attempting to loot different properties, state-run broadcaster ERT reported. Both have a criminal record for break-ins and were required to report at their local  police stations.

In the last few days, officers have detained dozens of people as part of an operation to deter looting in burned districts.

